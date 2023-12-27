Sign up
Previous
Photo 981
one from the archives
Seedums in bloom... late Fall... Winter is upon us as we close out 2023.
project 365 is a wonderful gift to the online community.
Moving with confidence into the new year..
May the new year bring new blessings..
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
docuphotojeff
@stillmoments33
recently turned 62.. a good feeling getting older... enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 year Two
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
22nd September 2023 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
time
,
nature
,
of
,
living
,
suburban
,
passing
,
seedums
