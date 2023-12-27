Previous
one from the archives by stillmoments33
Photo 981

one from the archives

Seedums in bloom... late Fall... Winter is upon us as we close out 2023.
project 365 is a wonderful gift to the online community.

Moving with confidence into the new year..
May the new year bring new blessings..

27th December 2023 27th Dec 23

docuphotojeff

@stillmoments33
recently turned 62.. a good feeling getting older... enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would...
268% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise