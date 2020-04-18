Sign up
Photo 533
keeping us all conncected
Isolation, i find leads to strange behaviours in some people. We communicate and adapt to new ways.
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
0
0
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone in age at age 58.(updated) I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My...
533
photos
6
followers
9
following
526
527
528
529
530
531
532
533
Views
0
Album
365 year Two
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE M853 ZOOM DIGITA...
Taken
4th September 2016 2:53pm
Tags
time
,
of
,
space
,
satellite
,
technology
,
communications
,
passing
