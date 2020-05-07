Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 547
Salt-water taffy
Pic from the archive today..
Taffy sounded so good.
you have to..
treat yourself every once in a while.
7th May 2020
7th May 20
0
0
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone in age at age 58.(updated) I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My...
547
photos
6
followers
9
following
149% complete
View this month »
540
541
542
543
544
545
546
547
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365 year Two
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
27th February 2017 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
usa
,
taffy
,
candystore
