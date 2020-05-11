Previous
homemade bread by stillmoments33
Photo 551

homemade bread

decided to make some homemade bread over the weekend. This is my Banana-Walnut bread. I like the simplicity of a loaf of bread.

"Good bread is the most fundamentally satisfying of all food; with fresh butter, the greatest of feasts." -- James Beard

docuphotojeff

ace
@stillmoments33
