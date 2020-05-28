Previous
so very young and fragile
Photo 565

so very young and fragile

i was given some starter plants (seedlings) by a friend
such a fragile plant at this stage...
will it grow into maturity and bear fruit?
nurturing the plant is food for the soul.
