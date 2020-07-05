Previous
time like a river flows by stillmoments33
Photo 590

time like a river flows

TIME:

"The sun creates shadows
reminding us our days perfected."

-- anonymous
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

docuphotojeff

@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone in age at age 58.(updated) I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My...
