Photo 597
early morn coffee
This Keurig does not even belong to me.
I have an old percolator pot. I was cleaning out the machine with some vinegar.
though, I must say, The Keurig people have perfected the cup of morning joe.
Coffee is the perfect morning, perfected. It gives an edge to take on the day whatever comes my way. .
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone in age at age 58.(updated) I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My...
Views
5
Album
365 year Two
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE M853 ZOOM DIGITA...
Taken
5th July 2020 1:32pm
time
coffee
usa
morning
joe
breakfast
keurig
maker
