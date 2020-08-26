Previous
Next
thinking of Autumn by stillmoments33
Photo 622

thinking of Autumn

my Geraniums late Summer flowering.
Soon, cooler weather and the colors will fade.
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

docuphotojeff

ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone. turning 59 in Sept. I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My father...
170% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise