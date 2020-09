roadside sign

this little gem reminds all

of early morning conversations and the good company of donuts, friends and coffee. .



Mom worked in a bakery all those years

frying donuts for the morning crowds.

Today's donut shops seem to be everywhere in America.

Bless you mom for working and getting up so early all those years so we could all have our fresh baked donuts with our morning coffee.

thank You to all the bakery service workers.