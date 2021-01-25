Previous
african violet for the home by stillmoments33
Photo 729

african violet for the home

sis got out to make a small purchase for my home. she stopped by and gave me some beautiful houseplants to brighten my spirits.

Taking care of indoor houseplants is good therapy for the pandemic. Lifts my mood...
adds a bright spot to a cloudy day.
