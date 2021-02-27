Sign up
Photo 754
beautiful bird
As Spring arrives very soon, the birds are showing up more frequently at my feeding station. Spring colors imrpessive... the cardinal shows all its splendor.
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone. turning 59 in Sept. I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My father...
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 year Two
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
26th February 2021 11:44am
Tags
nature
,
backyard
,
spring
,
delight
,
cardinal
,
northern
,
suburban
,
birding
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
I wish we had Cardinals here.
February 27th, 2021
