fresh & local by stillmoments33
Photo 841

fresh & local

Locally grown blueberries..
delicious
Michigan's best produce
Now in season.
with over 92 million pounds each season
and 30 different varieties Michigan has over 20,000 acres devoted entirely to Blueberries.
31st July 2021

@stillmoments33
turning 60 this year.. enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would be a good time...
