Photo 841
fresh & local
Locally grown blueberries..
delicious
Michigan's best produce
Now in season.
with over 92 million pounds each season
and 30 different varieties Michigan has over 20,000 acres devoted entirely to Blueberries.
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
turning 60 this year.. enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would be a good time...
11
365 year Two
KODAK EASYSHARE M853 ZOOM DIGITA...
11th July 2018 10:43am
michigan
summer
treat
produce
fresh
nice
blueberries
agriculture
