Photo 911
population only Two
It was cold over the weekend at the lakeshore of Michigan. milder today with some sun..
temps reach near 40 degrees on Tue.
Then, its back to Winter with yet another storm.
31st January 2022
31st Jan 22
0
0
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
recently turned 60... a good feeling getting older... enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would...
911
photos
7
followers
8
following
249% complete
View this month »
904
905
906
907
908
909
910
911
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 year Two
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
28th January 2022 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
michigan
,
nature
,
ice
,
winter
,
outdoors
,
lake
,
freezing
,
u.s.a.
