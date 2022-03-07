Sign up
Photo 928
winter coat
Winter is still with us.
An early Spring possible.
Birds nowhere to be discovered today.
an -in house day today...
as working from home becomes the next popular trend. This is window view of the backyard. gentle snowfall this morning.
7th March 2022
7th Mar 22
0
0
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
recently turned 60... a good feeling getting older... enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would...
928
photos
7
followers
8
following
254% complete
View this month »
921
922
923
924
925
926
927
928
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365 year Two
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
7th March 2022 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
michigan
,
nature
,
winter
,
for
,
spring
,
outdoors
,
waiting
,
gentle
,
snowfall
,
stillness
Leave a Comment
