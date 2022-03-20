Previous
Next
foil mosaic by stillmoments33
Photo 933

foil mosaic

color ... in foil mosaic abstract
20th March 2022 20th Mar 22

docuphotojeff

ace
@stillmoments33
recently turned 60... a good feeling getting older... enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would...
255% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise