Photo 947
flower box
The last of the hearty marigolds
for the season.
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
recently turned 60... a good feeling getting older... enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365 year Two
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
30th August 2022 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
colors
,
outdoors
,
marigold
