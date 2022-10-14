Previous
Next
fallen leaf by stillmoments33
Photo 955

fallen leaf

colors of Autunmal praise...
sing ye' of the seasons.
this leaf was on my front porch this afternoon.
i thought it to be representative of "simple beauty."

14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

docuphotojeff

@stillmoments33
recently turned 61.... a good feeling getting older... enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would...
261% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise