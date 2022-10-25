Previous
raked leaves by stillmoments33
Photo 959

raked leaves

in the heart of suburban life is
a whole lotta leaves. WOW!
Raking is hard work in the Fall season, but
the beauty of the trees unspoken.
25th October 2022

docuphotojeff

ace
@stillmoments33
recently turned 61.... a good feeling getting older... enjoy nature and backyard birding. currently shooting with an used Nikon D60 DSLR... I thought it would...
