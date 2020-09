White flowers

I am going to try some Black and White for a few days. We are getting smoke all of the way down here two feet from Mexico from all of the fires along the west coast of the US. Some cities have off the chart bad air. I feel so sorry for those people who have no means to leave. I am thinking that some of our snowbirds might come back early to get away from that bad air. On top of Covid-19, we have this!