Cattle on the Horizon

It was a cold and windy day. I always wonder about the animals when we have inclement weather. They can't even wipe the rainwater out of their eyes.



The grasses have grown tall with all of the rain and I loved seeing the waves on the hills as the wind blew.



I just noticed that this is picture number 1,000 in my main album. It has taken me over 10 years to get to this point. At least I keep coming back!