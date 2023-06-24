Sign up
Previous
Photo 1000
Cattle on the Horizon
It was a cold and windy day. I always wonder about the animals when we have inclement weather. They can't even wipe the rainwater out of their eyes.
The grasses have grown tall with all of the rain and I loved seeing the waves on the hills as the wind blew.
I just noticed that this is picture number 1,000 in my main album. It has taken me over 10 years to get to this point. At least I keep coming back!
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
Suzie Townsend
ace
@stownsend
June 1, 2023 - I am back and I need to update. I am currently living in Wyoming. My home is in Yuma, AZ...
