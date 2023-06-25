Previous
Cactus Flower by stownsend
I thought I had left all the cactus back in Arizona but look what I found today! They were blooming everywhere along the trail. The blooms only last a day.

Cactus really can be very intrusive.
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

Suzie Townsend

ace
@stownsend
June 1, 2023 - I am back and I need to update. I am currently living in Wyoming. My home is in Yuma, AZ...
wendy frost ace
Beautiful flowers and colour and great details captured.
June 26th, 2023  
