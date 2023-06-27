Previous
Thistle Buds by stownsend
Thistle Buds

I did a walk about around the ranch with my camera this morning and this was my favorite picture. I will have to keep an eye on it as it blooms.
27th June 2023

Suzie Townsend


@stownsend
June 1, 2023 - I am back and I need to update. I am currently living in Wyoming. My home is in Yuma, AZ...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty close up shot.
June 27th, 2023  
Peter Dulis
sweet
sweet
June 27th, 2023  
