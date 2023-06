I took a very mundane photo of one of the fences and decided to play with it a bit. It took on a life of it's own as I processed it, combined four copies of it which I flipped this way and that and then formed a collage. I was quite surprised but what developed. Don't think I could do it again!!You can view the original here - https://365project.org/stownsend/365theannex/2023-06-28