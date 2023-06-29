Previous
Moma Cow by stownsend
Photo 1004

Moma Cow

You can't see it but there was a sign that said, "Take my picture!". So, how could I not. I think she is kind of pretty.
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Suzie Townsend

ace
@stownsend
June 1, 2023 - I am back and I need to update. I am currently living in Wyoming. My home is in Yuma, AZ...
275% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise