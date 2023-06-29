Sign up
Photo 1004
Moma Cow
You can't see it but there was a sign that said, "Take my picture!". So, how could I not. I think she is kind of pretty.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
0
0
Suzie Townsend
ace
@stownsend
June 1, 2023 - I am back and I need to update. I am currently living in Wyoming. My home is in Yuma, AZ...
1345
photos
39
followers
63
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365Project
Camera
SM-A426U
Taken
29th June 2023 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
