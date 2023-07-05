Sign up
Photo 1011
Thistles
The thistle plant is growing. Some are already blooming.
You can see the picture from June 27th here -
https://365project.org/stownsend/365/2023-06-27
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
Suzie Townsend
@stownsend
June 1, 2023 - I am currently living in Wyoming. My home is in Yuma, AZ...
Wylie
oo, I can almost feel the prickles! Nice DOF.
July 6th, 2023
