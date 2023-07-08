Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1014
Just a weed in the field
It amazes me what I see when I look.
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Suzie Townsend
ace
@stownsend
June 1, 2023 - I am back and I need to update. I am currently living in Wyoming. My home is in Yuma, AZ...
1356
photos
40
followers
63
following
278% complete
View this month »
1008
1009
1010
1011
1012
1013
1014
1015
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365Project
Camera
SM-A426U
Taken
8th July 2023 7:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole Sandford
ace
Weeds are usually just as pretty as “real” flowers. Sometimes you wonder who decided that something was a weed. This is rather pretty.
July 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close