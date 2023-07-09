A story of love

I just finished reading this book and could hardly put it down. I have known Lynn, the author, for 30 years and was heartbroken when she told me that her husband had dementia. What she went through as his caregiver and how she struggled with the decisions on what to do to help him were heartbreaking to me. In this book she shares her love for him and what they both went through as he progressed with the disease.

I recommend this book whether you are seaching for answers in your own life or you want to read a good - and entertaining book. Lynn is a gifted writer and storyteller, and she has told this story with her heart.