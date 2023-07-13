Previous
Sego Lily by stownsend
Photo 1019

Sego Lily

I love this little wildflower and finally looked it up. It is the state flower of Utah and was a life saver of the early Morman settlers who ate the bulbs of the plant in order to survive.
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Suzie Townsend

