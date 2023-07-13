Sign up
Previous
Photo 1019
Sego Lily
I love this little wildflower and finally looked it up. It is the state flower of Utah and was a life saver of the early Morman settlers who ate the bulbs of the plant in order to survive.
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
0
0
Suzie Townsend
ace
@stownsend
June 1, 2023 - I am back and I need to update. I am currently living in Wyoming. My home is in Yuma, AZ...
1012
1013
1014
1015
1016
1017
1018
1019
