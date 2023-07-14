Previous
Pretty in Pink by stownsend
Pretty in Pink

Google told me that this is called Spiraea Japonica. It is very tiny.

We have smoke from fires today and it looks a bit strange out there.
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Suzie Townsend

@stownsend
June 1, 2023 - I am back and I need to update. I am currently living in Wyoming. My home is in Yuma, AZ...
