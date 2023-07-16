Sign up
Photo 1022
Flower
This picture began as a simple flower bud but it had no pizzazz. So I attempted to give it some. :)
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
2
1
Suzie Townsend
ace
@stownsend
August 27, 2021 - Here I am again. 365 has been a part of my life for over 10 years. I just always...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great pizzazz .. Very nice
August 13th, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Well done! It's very pretty!
August 13th, 2023
