Field Bindweed

I found this growing up in the horse pasture and almost walked right on by. The flowers are small - about 1 inch. Field Bindweed is in the Morning Glory family and once established, it is nearly impossible to fully eradicate. It outcompetes native plant species and can reduce crop yields. It forms an extensive root system, often climbing or forming dense tangled mats. But, cows eat it and since the cows will be moving to that pasture I guess it is OK.