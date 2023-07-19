Sign up
Cat Tails
These cat tails are growing in my pond. What do you call them? I have always heard Cat Tails.
My daughter arrived from South Carolina for a week's visit so I may be a bit absent for a few days.
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
Sue Cooper
ace
It's called Great Reedmace over here in the Uk. This is a lovely shot. Fav.
July 20th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely photo
July 20th, 2023
carol white
ace
A lovely capture.Fav😊
July 20th, 2023
