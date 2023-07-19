Previous
Cat Tails by stownsend
Photo 1024

Cat Tails

These cat tails are growing in my pond. What do you call them? I have always heard Cat Tails.
My daughter arrived from South Carolina for a week's visit so I may be a bit absent for a few days.
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Suzie Townsend

ace
@stownsend
June 1, 2023 - I am back and I need to update. I am currently living in Wyoming. My home is in Yuma, AZ...
Sue Cooper ace
It's called Great Reedmace over here in the Uk. This is a lovely shot. Fav.
July 20th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely photo
July 20th, 2023  
carol white ace
A lovely capture.Fav😊
July 20th, 2023  
