Buildings of Newport (24) by stuart46
Photo 1979

Buildings of Newport (24)

The Welsh Church

Located on the corner of Hill Street and Ivor Street, built in the 1830s and rebuilt in the 1870s. Officially known as Eglwys Annibynnol Mynydd Seion, services are conducted in the Welsh language.
It is also known as Mount Zion Welsh Independent Chapel, Mount Zion Welsh Congregational Chapel, or simply The Welsh Church - indicating it is (probably) the only Welsh-language church remaining in the city.
The Church is still active today although a smaller congregation they still open on a Sunday for worship.
Stuart

Photo Details

