Buildings of Newport (38) by stuart46
International Conference Centre

Opened in the autumn of 2019, the brand new and exciting International Convention Centre Wales has taken inspiration from the world's best convention centres and can host more than 5,000 delegates at any one time.
The 4,000 sq m main hall doubles as Europe’s largest pillar-free ballroom, capable of holding 2,400 guests for a gala dinner, and ICC Wales also houses a 1,500-seat auditorium. All spaces are fully divisible including 15 flexible meeting rooms, making it the perfect venue for events of all sizes.
Two hours from London, it is within a stone’s throw of the M4 and yet a world away in the grounds of the Celtic Manor Resort … natural daylight floods into the venue, meeting rooms have floor to ceiling views of ancient woodland and walkways lead to ponder pods in this stunning natural environment. The venue also features a living wall of energising plant life. How’s that for breakout space?
Learn more www.iccwales.com
29th August 2020

