The bell carrier

This sculpture was inspired by Saint Gwynllyw, a 6th century warrior king. Legend has it an angel appeared to Gwynllw in a dream, saying – seek out a white ox and build a church where you find the animal.In true saintly style, Gwynllyw took up icy midnight bathing and succeeded in making springs flow from barren land. His original church is long gone but the St Woolos cathedral stands on the same spot at the top of Stow Hill.