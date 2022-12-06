Sign up
Photo 2822
Two heads are better than one
Over the Nash road and Goldcliff area saw these two swans standing together and the angle it looks as if the swan has two heads.
A dry but bitterly cold start to the day and they say it’s going to get a lot colder.
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 76 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South...
Tags
birds
,
grass
,
swans
