Two heads are better than one by stuart46
Two heads are better than one

Over the Nash road and Goldcliff area saw these two swans standing together and the angle it looks as if the swan has two heads.
A dry but bitterly cold start to the day and they say it’s going to get a lot colder.
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Stuart

Stuart
I'm 76 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South...
