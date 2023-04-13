The coot

coot, any of ten species of ducklike water-dwelling birds of the genus Fulica in the rail family, Rallidae. Coots are found throughout the world in larger inland waters and streams, where they swim and bob for food, mostly plants, seeds, mollusks, and worms. Coots have greenish or bluish gray feet, the toes of which are fringed by a lobed membrane that facilitates swimming and walking over plant-choked marshes and ooze. The beak is short and conical, surmounted by a flattened fleshy shield that extends onto the forehead.

The European coot (F. atra) breeds abundantly in many northern parts of the Old World, in winter resorting to river mouths or shallow bays of the sea. About 45 centimetres (18 inches) long and sometimes more than 900 grams (2 pounds) in weight, the seemingly short-winged coot appears to rise with difficulty from the water, pattering along the surface with its feet. It is capable of long-sustained and rapid flight. Although not considered to be game birds, coots sometimes are hunted in winter, when they are most gregarious. Coots nest in masses of water plants, laying as many as ten speckled eggs. The young are beautifully clothed in jet-black down, with heads of bright orange scarlet, varied with purplish blue. This brilliant colouring is soon lost; adults have sooty black plumage and a bare white callus on the forehead.