Oriental pink lilies

Oriental lilies are the classic “late bloomer.” These stunning flowering bulbs bloom after Asiatic lilies, continuing the lily parade in the landscape well into the season. Growing oriental lily plants is fairly easy provided you have a well prepared site for bulbs, plenty of sun and good drainage. Some of the most magnificent flowers in the lily family are in this large group of species and cultivars. Read on to learn how to grow oriental lilies for a colorful, magical blooming garden surrounding your home.

What is an Oriental Lily? Asiatic and Oriental are two of the most popular forms of true lilies available. Asian lilies bloom in June to July while Oriental bulbs start to appear in August. Both are quite easy to grow with thick, rigid stems, strappy leaves and showy flowers. Oriental lily cultivars, however, tend to have larger flowers. Orientals also thrive in cooler regions and can tolerate less than ideal soil conditions.

To answer the question, “what is an Oriental lily,” we first need to concede what a true lily is. There are many flowering plants referred to as lilies, but only true lilies are in the genus Lilium. They spring from bulbs with scales on the exterior and no protective skin.

Oriental lilies are larger than their Asian counterpart and very fragrant, making them popular additions to the cut flower garden. Many Oriental lilies may grow 3 to 6 feet (1-2 m.) in height, much taller than Asiatic lilies.