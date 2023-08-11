Lakeside

Took a trip to the lake at Newports sporting village, it’s a very busy place.even early in the morning there were people fishing.

You'll be spoilt for choice with the variety of sports and business facilities on offer at the different centres. These excellent sports venues are all within a short distance of each other, are easily accessed from the main road and have large areas for free onsite parking.



Newport International Sports Village consists of: The Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales, the Regional Pool & Tennis Centre and Newport Stadium. The International standard amenities are available to be enjoyed by the general public, budding sports enthusiasts, professional sports people and businesses alike.

The Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales, as well as being the only velodrome in Wales, the venue is also home to a Newport Live Gym and Spin Studio, the 3G Pitch and the outdoor speedway cycling track hosting Newport Cycle Speedway Club.

The Regional Pool and Tennis Centre is home to a 25m eight lane competition swimming pool, the only indoor tennis centre in the region with four indoor and three outdoor tennis surfaces. The centre is also home to a Newport Live Gym, cafe, indoor children's soft play area, outside floodlit multi use games area and a children’s outdoor playground.

The Sports Village is the home to many clubs and organisations including City of Newport Gymnastics Club, the Welsh Cycling Union, Newport Harriers Athletics Club, Newport Swimming & Waterpolo Club and Newport's Hockey and Cricket teams. It also offers training facilities of the highest standard to international and elite athletes.

