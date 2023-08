Little lily

Our beautiful little lily the toy poodle, the story of lily is she was our friends mothers dog, she became I’ll and was taken into hospital so we were asked could we look after lily while she was in there, while in hospital she died, and all of a sudden lily was homeless, we couldn’t see lily taken into a dogs home so we said we would adopt here and all her records and medical and insurance was put into our name and now lily is our dog