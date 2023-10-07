Sign up
Photo 3127
All lit up
The Transporter Bridge is now lit up at night and it was still lit this morning, and the iconic structure looking very impressive against a dark sky. In the front is the new visitors centre they are constructing.
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
7th October 2023 6:43am
Tags
bridge
,
sky
,
lights
