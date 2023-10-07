Previous
All lit up by stuart46
All lit up

The Transporter Bridge is now lit up at night and it was still lit this morning, and the iconic structure looking very impressive against a dark sky. In the front is the new visitors centre they are constructing.
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
