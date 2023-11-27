14 locks canal centre



Fourteen Locks, Cwm Lane, Rogerstone NP10 9GN. OS Grid Ref: ST 279 886



Fourteen Locks Canal Centre is located at the top of a unique flight of 14 locks, the Cefn Flight of Locks, an engineering wonder of the Industrial Revolution, rising 160 feet in just half a mile.



The centre provides an excellent base for walks along the Monmouthshire-Brecon canal towpath, and there is a large car park at the centre, along with a café and toilets.



A computer based information point lets visitors experience a ‘virtual’ journey along the canal, learning how a canal lock works – even having a go at working a lock – all without leaving the centre.



The information point also has details of some of the people who used to work on the canal and relatives of former canal workers are encouraged to contribute any information they may have to help add to the current knowledge of canal workers’ lives.



The Canal and Heritage Centre is run by volunteers of the Monmouthshire, Brecon and Abergavenny Canals Trust.



Visit the Fourteen Locks website for further information.



Canal work - July 2023



Newport City Council will shortly begin work on a series of improvements to the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.



The improvements will see the council clear silt and vegetation in the canal from the Fourteen Locks site up to the city boundary with Caerphilly county. This stretch will also be relined.



The desilting and relining will improve water flow and retention, as well as improving the water environment for biodiversity purposes.



The Fourteen Locks site will also benefit from a new bridge over the pond, and new lock gates above the pond to replace the existing ones.



The bridge, which will replace the existing one, will provide improved accessibility to the Fourteen Locks visitor centre with a modified access ramp. Feasibility works will also start on a potential redesign of the visitor centre.



The work has been funded through the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund under the Communities and Place investment priority.



Residents should expect varying levels of disruption over the next 18 months while these works are carried out. This will include full or partial closures of the canal path, for which diversions will be put in place, and may limit parking in the car park.



Exact timings for this work will be communicated through council channels and on site at Fourteen Locks once they are confirmed.