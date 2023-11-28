The riverfront theatre

The riverfront on a grey and bitterly cold morning but dry.

A lively theatre and arts centre based in the centre of. Newport City centre that brings as many people as possible into contact with the arts and creativity, with professional performances, film screenings and workshops.

The Riverfront is Newport's only professional presenting theatre and arts centre and has two theatre spaces, a visual art gallery space, dance studio, recording studio, workshop rooms, conference room and licensed cafe. Newport Live is a charitable trust which provides sporting, leisure and cultural activities in Newport to support the health and wellbeing of people in the city and beyond and inspire them to become happier and healthier.