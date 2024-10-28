Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3514
Precious bundle
What a difference to yesterday rain and a grey sky so decided to take a photo of our precious bundle of black fur our beautiful toy poodle called Lilly who is 15 years old.
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
3514
photos
18
followers
13
following
962% complete
View this month »
3507
3508
3509
3510
3511
3512
3513
3514
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
28th October 2024 7:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
poodle
,
dog
,
animal
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close