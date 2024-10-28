Previous
Precious bundle by stuart46
Photo 3514

Precious bundle

What a difference to yesterday rain and a grey sky so decided to take a photo of our precious bundle of black fur our beautiful toy poodle called Lilly who is 15 years old.
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
