Photo 3508
Sunrise
One of those mornings, it was raining now it has stopped but at the moment it doesn’t look very promising.
22nd October 2024
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 78 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
0
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
22nd October 2024 7:44am
sky
buildings
sunrise
