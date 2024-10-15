City bridge

City Bridge[1] is a crossing of the River Usk, for motor vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians, in the city of Newport, South Wales. It was opened in 2004 as part of the construction/re-generation of the Southern Distributor Road/A48 in Newport.



The bridge is the second most-southerly crossing of the River Usk in Newport, lying north of Newport Transporter Bridge.



The bridge is a bow string arch design, 650 ft (200 m) long and forms part of the city's Southern Distributor Road (SDR). On completion of the SDR, the A48 road was diverted over the new bridge, making it the preferred route for through traffic.



Between the two top chord pillars the west-bound carriageway of the bridge bears a large emblem of the Arms of Newport City Council.