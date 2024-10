Challenge

Yesterday in our community cafe I was asked by a customer to do a challenge with my painting, as a rule I do my paintings on canvases either 16 x 12 or 10 x 10 inches the challenge thrown at me was to do my acrylic painting on a canvas 2.75 x 3 inches, my first thought was I can’t do that but as you can see I gave it a go what do you think did I pass the challenge.