Previous
Seeing double by stuart46
Photo 3189

Seeing double

Another lousy morning ok if your a duck, so took a photo of more of our Christmas ornaments, these are two ceramic santas that someone donated to us, people are so kind and generous all year round.
8th December 2023 8th Dec 23

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
873% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise