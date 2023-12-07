Previous
The carol singers by stuart46
The carol singers

Not a very nice morning, raining dark and cold so decided to take a photo
Of one of the many Christmas ornaments we have in our charity shop.
This one is of a musical Carol singers ornament set in Victorian times.
Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
