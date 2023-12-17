Previous
Christmas decoration by stuart46
Christmas decoration

Another one of the Christmas ornaments that has come into our charity shop, this one is of a santas cabin in the snow.
It’s for putting tea light candles inside so they will shine through the cut outs on the main body of the ornament.
John Falconer ace
Looks lovely.
December 17th, 2023  
