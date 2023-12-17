Sign up
Previous
Photo 3198
Christmas decoration
Another one of the Christmas ornaments that has come into our charity shop, this one is of a santas cabin in the snow.
It’s for putting tea light candles inside so they will shine through the cut outs on the main body of the ornament.
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 77 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
Tags
christmas
,
ornament
John Falconer
ace
Looks lovely.
December 17th, 2023
